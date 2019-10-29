  1. Home
Steelers moment of silence commemorates synagogue shooting

By  Associated Press
2019/10/29 08:18
A man places an American flag outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, the first anniversary of the shooting at the

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, center, of the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Congregation, is comforted after saying a prayer for the souls of the deceased during the

Monique Mead plays her violin on the sidewalk outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, the first anniversary of the

A painted stone is placed outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, the first anniversary of the shooting at the syna

The crowd stands as the colors are presented to open the one-year commemoration of the Tree of Life synagogue attack at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Ha

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have held a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Team President Art Rooney II said that Monday night's remembrance before the start of the Pittsburgh-Miami game was in honor of the victims and their families.

The shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Several family members of Tree of Life victims stood on the sideline with the Steelers during the pregame ceremony.

The city marked the anniversary Sunday with numerous community service projects and private and public memorial services.

Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building earlier this month, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.