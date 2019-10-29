MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two brothers charged with conspiring to export drone parts and technology to Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon are dangerous men and should remain in custody.

Usama and Issam Hamade are charged with conspiracy to violate U.S. export laws. Usama Hamade is also charged with smuggling. Prosecutors say the Lebanese brothers arranged the shipment of drone parts to Hezbollah from 2009 to 2013.

The brothers were arrested in February 2018 in South Africa and were recently sent to Minnesota to face federal charges. They're due in court Tuesday to determine if they will stay in custody pending trial.

An attorney for Issam Hamade says in a filing that his client was a member of the Lebanese Armed Forces, not Hezbollah. An attorney for Usama Hamade didn't comment.