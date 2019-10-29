MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City investigators say they helped colleagues in a northern border city collar a former city cop who escaped from three different prisons and spent two decades on the run.

The former police officer — whose name was not released under defendant-protection rules — was arrested in 1993 for robbery, and murdering a fellow officer.

He escaped a Mexico City prison in 1998, was re-captured and sent to another prison in 1999, and escaped again.

He was picked up again in 2004 in the Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas, for robbing a bank. Imprisoned, he — unsurprisingly — escaped again.

Mexico City prosecutors said he was re-apprehended over the weekend in Nuevo Laredo on murder charges. It was unclear where he would be held, or for how long.