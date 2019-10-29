CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his missing fiancée (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Colorado rancher suspected of killing his flight instructor fiancée and burning her body.

The process that started Monday in the prosecution of Patrick Frazee is expected to last several days.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 with the couple's daughter near her home about two hours south of Denver. Her body hasn't been found.

An Idaho nurse who said she had been in a relationship with Frazee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth's cellphone. Krystal Jean Lee Kenney will testify at the trial under a plea agreement.

___

9:35 a.m.

Jury selection is scheduled for a Colorado man suspected of killing his flight instructor fiancée and burning her body on his ranch.

The selection starting Monday for the trial of Patrick Frazee is expected to last several days.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day last year with the couple's daughter near her home about two hours south of Denver.

Her body hasn't been found despite searches at Frazee's ranch in the town of Floirssant, Berreth's townhouse and at a landfill.

A former Idaho nurse who said she had been in a relationship with Frazee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth's cellphone.

She is cooperating with authorities as part of a plea agreement.