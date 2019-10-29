PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's president says he has asked the U.S. government for humanitarian assistance as protesters demanding his resignation took to the streets in the seventh week of demonstrations that have shuttered many schools and businesses across the country.

Jovenel Moïse also said during an interview with Radio Metropole on Monday that Haiti can turn the crisis into an opportunity as he renewed a call for dialogue with opposition leaders organizing the protests.

Shortly after he spoke, thousands of protesters once again marched through parts of Port-au-Prince, expressing anger over corruption, high inflation and a lack of basic goods, including fuel.

More than 2 million children have not been able to attend school for nearly two months as a result of protests in which more than 20 people have been killed.