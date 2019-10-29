The Getty fire burns on Mandeville Canyon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A helicopter drops water as the Getty fire burns on Mandeville Canyon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters walk on top of a burned down canyon caused by the Getty fire on Mandeville Canyon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio
The Tiburon Peninsula remains dark from a power blackout Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in this view from Sausalito, Calif. Millions of people in Northern Cal
A California Street cable car operator and passenger wear breathing masks to protect against smoke from wildfires Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in San Franci
Horses are evacuated near the Getty Fire area in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Fire conditions statewide have made California a "tinderbox
A woman walks along the waterfront Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sausalito, Calif., as smoke from wildfires blankets the San Francisco skyline in the back
A Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sausalito, Calif., as smoke from wildfires blankets the San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The company reported the incidents near the town Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.
PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.
A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.
PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.