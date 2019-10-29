MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina winger Franck Ribéry has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.

The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina's 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.

The Italian league's disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribéry has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for "seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee."

Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile's winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

The 36-year-old Ribéry had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.

Ribéry will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports