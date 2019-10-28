WASHINGTON (AP) — The software company Adobe says it is providing again its products and services in Venezuela after obtaining a license from the Trump administration to do so.

The California-based firm announced earlier this month that it was cutting off its accounts in the South American country, citing sweeping measures by the administration of President Donald Trump banning companies and individuals from doing business with the socialist government of Nicolás Maduro.

Adobe official Chris Hall wrote in the company blog that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio. Access to premium services will be restored within a week.

Adobe is known for graphics and multimedia software, including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop and Adobe Flash.