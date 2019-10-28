ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who helped to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens is scheduled to go on trial next year on charges of perjury and evidence tampering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defense lawyers for 67-year-old William Don Tisaby, of Alabama, and special prosecutor Gerard "Jerry" Carmody agreed Friday to a March 30 trial date.

Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose officer charged Greitens with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman during a 2015 affair. The charge against Greitens was later dropped.

The indictment charging Tisaby alleges that he lied last year during a deposition in the case. Defense lawyer Jermaine Wooten has said Tisaby is "absolutely 100 percent innocent."

___

