TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with a delegation led by Viviane Reding, a member of Luxembourg‘s parliament, on Monday (Oct. 28).

She thanked Luxembourg for its support of Taiwan on the international political stage, according to a Liberty Times report. Other members of the delegation included Christian Social People's Party President Frank Engel.

Tsai said this was the first time she had received a Luxembourg delegation since taking office. She said Reding was an old friend of Taiwan, supporting it for more than 20 years.

This included backing Taiwan for the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the WTO, urging allies in the EU to set up representative offices in Taiwan, and helping Taiwan secure visa waivers in EU member states, the Liberty Times reported. Tsai also mentioned that Engel, as a member of the European Parliament, has helped pass several Taiwan friendly bills, the report said.

The president went on to say that relations between Taiwan and Luxembourg have improved over the past three years, with the signing of agreements or MOUs on education, air traffic and navigation, and work vacations. She added that she hoped there would be wider and deeper cooperation between the two countries in the future, the news outlet reported.