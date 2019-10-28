Draghi stepped in during euro's darkest hour

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Mario Draghi leaves as head of the European Central Bank credited with having rescued the eurozone from disaster with a well-timed phrase and bold action to back up his words.

He expanded the bank's arsenal of crisis-fighting tools with unconventional policies, measures that he and others say helped end a financial crisis and create millions of jobs in the 19-country eurozone.

Yet the closing days of his term have hardly been a victory lap. His departure is accompanied by a public dispute among ECB board members over stimulus policies he pushed for. Critics question the long-term impact of his stimulus and argue they deterred governments from improving their finances.

Draghi's hands off to his successor, former International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, at an event in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday.