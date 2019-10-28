  1. Home
Government official puts Han Kuo-yu in his place

When KMT presidential candidate said he would activate Mini Three Links between Penghu and China, official said links were already activated

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/28 17:59
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A high-ranking Ministry of Transportation and Communications official delivered a stinging rebuke on Monday (Oct. 28) to KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who recently commented he would activate the Mini Three Links between Penghu and China if elected president.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the Mini Three Links between China and Taiwan’s Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu have already been in effect since 2008, according to a Liberty Times report on Monday (Oct. 28). He added that exchanges between Kinmen and Matsu with China are more frequent because the Penghu-China route is longer.

The majority of exchanges between Penghu and China involves the transportation of goods, the deputy minister said, while passenger travel accounts for fewer exchanges, and mostly through charter ferries. He went on to add that ferry companies can apply to run commercial operations between Penghu and China, according to the report.

The official said about 1.2 million tourists visit Penghu every year, including Chinese tourists. This number is growing at a rate of about 10 percent every year, the Liberty Times reported.
Mini Three Links
Penghu
Wang Kwo-tsai

