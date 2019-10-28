BURY ST. EDMUNDS, England (AP) — In this historic British market town, the mood in the days before Halloween is less than festive.

That's because Oct. 31 is also the date of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union, and uncertainty remains. Britain is scheduled to leave the 28-nation bloc Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has struggled to get lawmakers to pass his EU divorce deal, and another delay is likely.

"It's going on far too long, everybody just wants a final decision," said market trader Tony Wilson, adding that people in Bury St. Edmunds feel cheated regardless of whether they voted for leave or remain. "Whatever side of the fence you sit on now, everybody's in the same boat now. They've just had enough. They just want a final thing."