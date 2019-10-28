The Taichung City government on Monday imposed a total fine of NT$60 million (US$1.96 million) on a state-run electricity plant for discharging toxic waste water into a river estuary.



The coal-fired Taichung Power Plant was fined NT$20 million for its pollution of each of three sites in the city with wastewater containing high levels of the chemical boron, local government officials said at a press briefing.



According to the city's Environmental Protection Bureau, its tests at one site on Sept. 19 of wastewater from the plant's generators found it contained 121 milligrams per liter (mg/L) of boron, 24 times the maximum allowable level.



On Oct. 24, tests at two other wastewater discharge sites at the estuary from the plant's generators found 134 mg/L and 141 mg/L of boron, respectively, Huang Kuo-wei (黃國瑋), chief of the city's Information Bureau, said at the press event.



The wastewater was being discharged into the estuary of Dadu River, in "a major violation" of environmental protection laws, he said.



As a result, the city decided to levy the maximum fine of NT$20 million for such a violation at each of the wastewater discharge sites, and ordered the plant to fix the problem by the end of December, Huang said.



The NT$60 million fine is the heaviest ever imposed on a state-run company in Taiwan.



In response, Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), which operates the Taichung Power Plant, said it might appeal the fines because it has been taking steps since September to resolve the wastewater pollution problem.



Taipower said it is building a new wastewater treatment plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



Boron can cause male reproductive toxicity and has been found to be harmful to pregnant women as it has been linked to birth defects.



The Taichung City government, meanwhile, is not planning to suspend operation of the Taipower generators, as was reported earlier this month, according to Huang.



In response to reporters' questions on the issue, he said Taipower has promised to deal with the problem by December.



With less than two months to go before that deadline, the city government is hoping that "the problem can be addressed pragmatically," rather than having to take it to the central government, Huang said.



Deputy Economics Minister Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) told the press Monday that the company is confident it will be able to meet the required environmental protection standards when its new treatment plant begins operation.



If the plant's generators in Taichung were suspended, the national electricity operating reserve would drop to a level that would affect the country's power supply, he said prior to a legislative hearing.



According to Taipower statistics, the 10 generators at the Taichung Power Plant produce about 15 percent of the country's total electricity annually.