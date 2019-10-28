TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of three cycling routes along an area made more accessible by the South-Link Highway Improvement Project is scheduled to open on Dec. 20, according to a statement published by the Taitung County Government on Monday (Oct. 28).

The “Dashi-Tuban-Taiban” (大溪–土坂–台坂) cycling route along Taitung County Route No. 68 brings cyclists into contact with beautiful scenery and rich tribal culture, according to the statement. Tuban is well-known for its smitten crabs, and Taiban's elementary school is the proud alma mater of some of Taiwan's top gymnasts.

However, these tribal villages are not well known and have received few visitors due to being relatively inaccessible by vehicles.

The opening of the highway improvement project will shorten the driving time from Kaohsiung or Pingtung to Taitung by 30 minutes, making the four townships in the county's South-Link Highway area much easier to get to.

Cyclists will soon be able to transport their bicycles, family, and friends in their cars and drive to the beginning of the route for a biking trip. Taking a train is another good option. Chu-Kuang (莒光號) Express trains stop at Longxi train station, which is near both Tuban and Taiban. Under the ongoing autumn and winter travel subsidy program, passengers on Chu-Kuang trains can receive a 30 percent discount on their fare, making a trip from Kaohsiung to Longxi only NT$143 (US$4.60).

So why not grab your bicycle and explore the enchanting tribal villages in this part of Taitung?



(Taitung County Government video)



(Taitung County Government photos)