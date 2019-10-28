  1. Home
Domino's Pizza offering pearl milk tea pizza across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/28 16:03
(Photo from Facebook page @Dominos.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To ride the pearl milk tea wave in Taiwan, Domino's Pizza is offering pearl milk tea pizza for a limited time only.

In addition to serving as a sweet beverage in Taiwan, where the worldwide pearl milk tea craze began, the popular drink has taken many manifestations as a food, such as pearl tea pancakes, pearl milk ice cream cones, and pearl milk pudding. After many months of research and development, Domino's Pizza has released the "Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea Pizza."

The dessert uses soft New York pizza dough as a foundation, topped with a generous helping of shredded mozzarella cheese. Mochi balls and brown sugar tapioca pearls are added as the main topping, before honey is slathered on top.

One limited-edition pizza sells for NT$199 (US$6.50), while two are available for NT$398. The sacchariferous pies will be available at 155 Domino's stores across Taiwan until Nov. 24.

According to internal data from the company, when Taiwan enters late Fall and early Winter, the proportion of total sales from desserts is 20 percent higher than in Summer, reported UDN. To make the tapioca pearls, Domino's R&D team selected the highest grade cassava starch, natural brown sugar, before slow-cooking them to a jet black.

The pearls are complemented with mochi balls made from local-grown Taiwan rice and Domino's unique soft New York crust. The pizzas won high praise from focus groups for the "Q" (chewy) taste, according to the report.


(Domino's Pizza photo)
