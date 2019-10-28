A woman wearing a white head band, traditionally worn by relatives of a deceased person during the funeral in Vietnam to show sign of mourning, attend
Vo Ngoc Chuyen, brother of Vo Ngoc Nam, speaks to media at his home in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Chuyen's f
A family member of Bui Thi Nhung lights incense sticks from a candle at an altar with Nhung's portrait inside her home home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in
The mother, center, and other relatives of Bui Thi Nhung sit in front of an altar with Nhung's portrait inside her home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Do
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex, England after the bodies of 3
Nguyen Dinh Hai holds an ID photo of his younger brother Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, at his home on Oct. 26, 2019, in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, V
In a photo released by the family of Nguyen Dinh Luong shows Nguyen, 20, posing for a selfie in this undated photo. Luong's family fears that he may b
BEIJING (AP) — China says it hopes the U.K. can quickly identify the 39 people who were found dead in the back of a sealed truck in southeastern England.
Police initially believed the victims were Chinese, but dozens of Vietnamese families have since reported missing relatives whom they suspect to be among the dead.
China's Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong called on the international community Monday to work together against illegal immigration.
Chen said the case "needs to be jointly dealt with and properly resolved by all parties concerned so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from repeating in the future."
British authorities charged the 25-year-old truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He is expected in court Monday.