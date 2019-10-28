TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder and artistic director of Taiwan's world famous Cloud Gate Dance Theater, Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), presented his final work at the National Taichung Theater over the weekend (Oct. 26-27), after 46 years in the industry.

As part of his "Fall for Great Souls" (遇見巨人) series, Lin presented his choreographed work, "Autumn River (秋水)," alongside his successor Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍). The dance was performed by five senior dancers, who are also retiring from Cloud Gate, and was backed by video projections.

Lin first took the stage as a dancer in 1974 in his first production, "Revenge of a Lonely Ghost (寒食)," at Taichung's Chung Shing Hall. In a post-show interview, Lin told the gathered press that he feels a special bond with the city and that it was the perfect place to draw the curtains on his career, reported UDN.

Known as Taiwan's master of modern dance, Lin honed his skills at the University of Iowa before founding Cloud Gate Dance Theater, combining Chinese calligraphy with dance. Lin has participated as a dancer and choreographer in more than 90 dance pieces, including "Songs of Wanderers," "Moon Water," and "Cursive."



Cloud Gate outdoor performance at C.K.S. Memorial Hall (Facebook photo)



Cloud Gate performs "Songs of Wanderers" (Cloud Gate photo)