TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first aircraft of the fledgling Taiwanese airline StarLux Airlines, an Airbus A321neo jet (B-58201), arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 28).

StarLux founder and CEO Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), who is also the former chairman of EVA Airways, went to Hamburg, Germany to receive delivery of the jet on Friday (Oct. 25), and he piloted its landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, reported CNA. The new airline will lease a total of 10 of the aircraft from Airbus.

The second and third ones will be delivered in December and next January, respectively, in time for the launch of StarLux's services, StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said. The other seven aircraft will be delivered through 2022, while five A350-900s and 12 A350-1000s that the airline has on order will be delivered over a three-year period, from 2021 to 2024, according to the company.



StarLux staff in front of A321neo. (StarLux Airlines photo)

Over the past few weeks, the plane has undergone a series of tests to ensure that it is safe for commercial use, reports Liberty Times. Now that the plane has arrived in Taiwan, it will be subjected to another series of tests by Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration before it can enter service.

According to recent reports, StarLux is planning to begin commercial flight operations in January. They are set to begin selling tickets in early December.

StarLux previously told media that the airline will begin operations on Jan. 23, 2020, with flights to three Asian destinations opening for the Lunar New Year holiday: Macao, China; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Penang, Malaysia. The airline plans on expanding its network to North American destinations from 2022, targeting high-end travelers.



Chang kissing the jet while in Hamburg. (StarLux Airlines photo)

Video showing arrival of new jet at TPE: