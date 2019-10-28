TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City International Documentary Month will begin Tuesday (Oct. 29).

The month-long film-screening event will take place at two locations: Fuzhong 15’s New Taipei City Documentary Cinema and the Peace Bluebird (和平青鳥) limited-edition bookstore.

A total of 32 films will be shown at 22 screenings, and admission is free. Winners of the Taipei Golden Horse Awards, Japanese Dance Film Festival, Oscars, and other awards will be featured this year, as well as top picks from the New Taipei City Documentary Awards.

The event will run until Nov. 24, with its four weeks divided into thematic categories. These include highly-recommended international award-winners, New Taipei City Documentary Award winners, and a special category for women-focused documentaries.

Additionally, directors and critics will be invited to hold post-screening discussions. Film buffs and prospective audience members can check the (mostly) Chinese language film schedule here.

Director Chiang Chih-wei (蔣志薇) told Liberty Times that the New Taipei City Documentary Awards are the cradle of Taiwanese documentary-making. She said that the initiative is cultivating a new generation of directors and has produced many excellent works to date, including “After Crossing” (翻越之後), a movie depicting the story of the Atayal tribe, which won first place,

Chiang added that New Taipei City’s documentaries continue apace in line with international innovation standards. Everything from short films to feature-length documentaries will be screened, including “Back Home” (回娘家) which will premiere at this year’s event.

A wide range of themes will provide a broader viewing spectrum for audiences. It is expected that through this event, both Taiwanese documentary cinema and the story of Taiwan will receive more international attention.

More information on the event is available at the New Taipei City International Documentary Month Facebook page.