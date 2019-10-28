  1. Home
By PETER ORSI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/28 12:36
A bullet hole fragments the window of a building, from a recent shootout in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The physical scars of the Oct.

Charred vehicles riddled with bullets from a recent shootout sit at the attorney general's evidence lot in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Mexican soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the road to the municipality of Novalto, near Culiacan Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Six 24/7 check

Bullet holes cover the wall of a home decor store after a recent shootout in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The physical scars of the Oct.

A Mexican soldier mans a checkpoint on the road to the municipality of Novalto, near Culiacan Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Six 24/7 checkpoints ha

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — A dozen or so charred vehicles sit in a government impound lot outside this northwestern city including a patrol car, a military pickup and a tractor-trailer, casualties of a recent terrifying shootout between drug gang henchmen and Mexican security forces.

In a central district where the worst of the violence took place, blown-out windows have been replaced and bullet holes are plastered over on restaurants, convenience stores and a home where the son of Mexico's notorious drug lord was believed to have been holed up.

Those physical scars of the Oct. 17 gunbattles — what's come to be known as "black Thursday" by residents of Culiacan — are beginning to heal. But residents are still coming to grips with the worst cartel violence in recent memory.