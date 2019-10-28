  1. Home
Filipino-American actor promotes Taiwan bubble tea in Philippines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/28 12:41
Ivan Dorschner. (La Kaffa International photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese bubble milk tea brand Chatime, has recruited Filipino-American celebrity Ivan Dorschner to promote its drinks in the Philippines.

Chatime, which is a subsidiary of Taiwan-owned La Kaffa International Co., selected the 29-year-old actor, television host, and model to endorse its brand in the burgeoning market in the Philippines. Chatime is hoping to appeal to Dorschner's wide fan base in the Southeast Asian country, with 2.9 million followers on Facebook and 400,000 fans on Instagram.

Henry Yao-hui Wang (王耀輝), chairman of La Kaffa, said that the firm has the ambition of building Chatime into becoming the largest bubble milk tea brand in the world, reported nextmedia. This year, the company has a strategy in place to rapidly expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific Region.


Dorschner. (La Kaffa International photo)

According to a report released this year by Allied Market Research, women account for 60 percent of the global handmade beverage market. Therefore, the company is hoping that Dorschner will help attract more female fans to their product in the Philippines.

Along with Chatime's rapid expansion to 100 stores in the Philippines, the company will celebrate the opening of its 300th store in Indonesia next month. The brand is anticipating the opening of its 35th store in Japan by the end of this year, reported anue.


Dorschner. (La Kaffa International photo)
