Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi

By ROBERT BURNS and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/28 12:28
President Donald Trump speaks Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, announcing that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eliminating the Islamic State's elusive leader gives President Donald Trump a new argument for leaving Syria. But the U.S. military campaign against extremists is far from finished.

The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond.

That means U.S. forces, perhaps in reduced numbers, will continue hunting and attacking key IS targets, even as Trump says he's committed to a 2016 campaign pledge to bring them home and end "endless wars."

U.S. analysts say the Islamic State group has been dealt a blow, at least symbolically. But its extremist ideology that has formed the foundation of its support in parts of the Middle East lives on.