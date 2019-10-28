  1. Home
National Central University ranked third in Taiwan

NTU ranked as top university in Taiwan, followed by Tsing Hua University: U.S. News and World Report

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/28 14:42
NCU ranks no.3 among Taiwan universities. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the 2020 edition of the annual Best Global Universities Rankings published by U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday (Oct. 22), Taiwan's top three universities are National Taiwan University (NTU), National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), and National Central University (NCU).

For the 2020 rankings, U.S. News evaluated 1,500 universities across 81 countries, taking into consideration 13 different variables, including academic reputation and international collaboration and publications. Globally, Harvard University remains No.1, followed by MIT and Stanford University.

Among Taiwanese universities, NCU surpassed Cheng Kung University and Chiao Tung University to take third place while receiving the highest score in the international collaboration category for six straight years. The complete list of the rankings can be found on the U.S. News website.

The president of NCU, Jou Jing-yang (周景揚), said this was an extraordinary accomplishment considering that NCU receives less in government subsidies than other top universities, reported UDN. Jou added that NCU creates "unlimited possibilities with limited resources" and that the honor belongs to all of its faculty members.

Top 10 universities in Taiwan. (US News photo)
National Central University
Best Global Universities Rankings
NTU
NTHU

