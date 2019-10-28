All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 12 9 2 1 19 42 30 5-0-0 4-2-1 3-0-0 Washington 13 8 2 3 19 50 43 2-1-2 6-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 10 7 1 2 16 29 20 4-0-1 3-1-1 1-0-2 N.Y. Islanders 11 8 3 0 16 34 27 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Carolina 11 7 3 1 15 37 29 4-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 Florida 11 5 2 4 14 41 41 2-1-1 3-1-3 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 12 7 5 0 14 39 30 4-3-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Toronto 13 6 5 2 14 46 45 4-2-2 2-3-0 3-3-1 Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 34 32 2-1-1 3-2-1 4-2-0 Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39 3-2-1 2-2-1 2-2-1 Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36 3-3-0 2-1-2 2-2-1 Philadelphia 10 5 4 1 11 35 31 4-1-0 1-3-1 2-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 3-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 Detroit 12 3 8 1 7 27 45 1-4-1 2-4-0 1-3-0 New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36 2-2-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 11 8 2 1 17 44 30 4-1-0 4-1-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 12 8 3 1 17 37 33 5-1-0 3-2-1 2-0-0 Nashville 11 7 3 1 15 45 34 5-1-1 2-2-0 2-0-0 St. Louis 12 6 3 3 15 37 39 3-1-2 3-2-1 2-0-0 Vegas 12 7 5 0 14 37 34 3-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Anaheim 12 7 5 0 14 30 26 4-1-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 Calgary 13 6 5 2 14 36 39 4-1-1 2-4-1 2-3-1 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 35 25 3-0-1 3-3-0 1-2-0 Arizona 10 6 3 1 13 31 22 3-1-0 3-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 12 6 6 0 12 32 37 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 San Jose 12 4 7 1 9 31 43 2-2-0 2-5-1 1-3-0 Dallas 13 4 8 1 9 25 36 2-3-1 2-5-0 0-1-0 Chicago 10 3 5 2 8 25 31 3-3-2 0-2-0 0-0-1 Minnesota 11 4 7 0 8 26 37 3-1-0 1-6-0 0-4-0 Los Angeles 12 4 8 0 8 31 49 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, OT

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 4, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 5, San Jose 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.