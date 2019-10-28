  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan

Magnitude 4.3 temblor rattles Yilan, Taiwan

  130
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/28 09:37
(CWB map of today's quake)

(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Yilan County at 7:28 a.m. this morning (Oct. 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 26.4 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 26.4 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, a 3 in Hualien County, and a 1 in Taoyuan and Nantou Counties. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.


(CWB map of today's quake)
eathquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan
2019/10/08 09:43
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jars NE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jars NE Taiwan
2019/10/05 22:53
Twin earthquakes over magnitude 4 jolt Kaohsiung
Twin earthquakes over magnitude 4 jolt Kaohsiung
2019/10/01 09:31
4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
2019/09/03 09:22
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts SW Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts SW Taiwan
2019/08/16 09:23