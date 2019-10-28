Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Yilan County at 7:28 a.m. this morning (Oct. 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 26.4 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 26.4 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, a 3 in Hualien County, and a 1 in Taoyuan and Nantou Counties. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.



(CWB map of today's quake)