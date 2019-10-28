All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 12 9 2 1 19 42 30 Washington 13 8 2 3 19 50 43 Boston 10 7 1 2 16 29 20 Carolina 11 7 3 1 15 37 29 N.Y. Islanders 10 7 3 0 14 29 24 Florida 11 5 2 4 14 41 41 Pittsburgh 12 7 5 0 14 39 30 Toronto 13 6 5 2 14 46 45 Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 34 32 Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39 Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36 Philadelphia 9 5 3 1 11 32 26 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36 Detroit 11 3 8 0 6 23 40 Ottawa 10 2 7 1 5 24 35 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 11 8 2 1 17 44 30 Edmonton 12 8 3 1 17 37 33 Nashville 11 7 3 1 15 45 34 Vegas 12 7 5 0 14 37 34 Anaheim 12 7 5 0 14 30 26 Calgary 13 6 5 2 14 36 39 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 35 25 Arizona 10 6 3 1 13 31 22 St. Louis 11 5 3 3 13 32 35 Winnipeg 12 6 6 0 12 32 37 San Jose 11 4 6 1 9 29 38 Dallas 13 4 8 1 9 25 36 Minnesota 11 4 7 0 8 26 37 Los Angeles 11 4 7 0 8 30 44 Chicago 9 2 5 2 6 20 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, OT

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Edmonton 2

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.