|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|42
|30
|5-0-0
|4-2-1
|3-0-0
|Washington
|13
|8
|2
|3
|19
|50
|43
|2-1-2
|6-1-1
|2-0-1
|Boston
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|29
|20
|4-0-1
|3-1-1
|1-0-2
|Carolina
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|37
|29
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|2-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|29
|24
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Florida
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|41
|41
|2-1-1
|3-1-3
|1-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|39
|30
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|46
|45
|4-2-2
|2-3-0
|3-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|34
|32
|2-1-1
|3-2-1
|4-2-0
|Columbus
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|30
|39
|3-2-1
|2-2-1
|2-2-1
|Montreal
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|41
|36
|3-3-0
|2-1-2
|2-2-1
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|32
|26
|4-1-0
|1-2-1
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|25
|27
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|New Jersey
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|22
|36
|2-2-2
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|23
|40
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|Ottawa
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|24
|35
|2-4-0
|0-3-1
|2-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|44
|30
|4-1-0
|4-1-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|37
|33
|5-1-0
|3-2-1
|2-0-0
|Nashville
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|45
|34
|5-1-1
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Vegas
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|37
|34
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|Anaheim
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|30
|26
|4-1-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|Calgary
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|36
|39
|4-1-1
|2-4-1
|2-3-1
|Vancouver
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|35
|25
|3-0-1
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|31
|22
|3-1-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|32
|35
|3-1-2
|2-2-1
|2-0-0
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|32
|37
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|San Jose
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|29
|38
|2-2-0
|2-4-1
|1-3-0
|Dallas
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|25
|36
|2-3-1
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|26
|37
|3-1-0
|1-6-0
|0-4-0
|Los Angeles
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|30
|44
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Chicago
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|20
|30
|2-3-2
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Carolina 4, Chicago 0
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4
Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 2
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, OT
|Sunday's Games
Florida 6, Edmonton 2
St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.