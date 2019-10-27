Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Henry Provencher, center, 87, receives help from his son Henry Provencher, left, and Eric Moessing, right, while evacuating Redwood Retreats, a reside
Inmate firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. About 90,000 reside
Sodhi Singh, closes up his Chevron station shortly after losing power in Healdsburg, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Pacific Gas & Electric starte
Sodhi Singh, right, and Navneet Singh close up their Chevron station shortly after losing power in Healdsburg, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A N
Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geys
Barbara Sereni helps a neighbor evacuate her dog as a wildfire called the Kincade Fire burns nearby on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif.
Henry Provencher, 87, is wheeled out of Redwood Retreats, a residential care facility by owner Eric Moessing while evacuating due to the Kincade Fire
A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif.,
Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geys
Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The blaze forced evacuati
Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geys
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. T
A hillside smolders as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle
Two people evacuate Redwood Retreats, a residential care facility in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A Northern California blaze force
Henry Provencher, 87, is wheeled out of Redwood Retreats, a residential care facility by owner Eric Moessing while evacuating in Santa Rosa, Calif., o
Ambulances arrive at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital to evacuate patients in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The Kincade Fire forc
Ruby waits for his owner to evacuate as a wildfire called the Kincade Fire threatens the area near Healdsburg, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Ph
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the wildfires in Northern California (all times local):
8:15 a.m.
Authorities say 180,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as powerful winds threaten to spread a wildfire in Northern California's wine country.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that it's the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.
The evacuation order was significantly expanded overnight to portions of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was hit hard two years ago by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people.
Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.
___
7 a.m.
Evacuation orders have expanded to parts of Santa Rosa as firefighters struggle to beat back a wind-driven wildfire that started in Northern California's wine country four days ago.
Authorities issued the order early Sunday as historic winds fueled the fire overnight and prompted the state's largest utility company to shut power to 2.3 million people to prevent additional wildfires.
Santa Rosa was hit hard by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people two years ago. The evacuation order affects the northwestern section of the city.
California fire officials say the current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, that began Wednesday night has burned at least 40 square miles and is only 11% contained.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts topped 90 mph Sunday morning in Healdsburg Hills North, a popular tourist attraction in California's wine country.