|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|9
|8
|1
|0
|21
|7
|25
|Man City
|10
|7
|1
|2
|32
|9
|22
|Leicester
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25
|8
|20
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|23
|16
|20
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|3
|2
|13
|12
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|10
|14
|Sheffield United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13
|13
|13
|West Ham
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12
|14
|13
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|15
|13
|12
|Burnley
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|15
|12
|Brighton
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|14
|12
|Wolverhampton
|9
|2
|5
|2
|12
|12
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|16
|11
|Man United
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|9
|10
|Everton
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|16
|10
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|14
|8
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|25
|8
|Norwich
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|21
|7
|Watford
|10
|0
|5
|5
|5
|21
|5
___
Everton 2, West Ham 0
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Bournemouth 0, Norwich 0
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Leicester 2, Burnley 1
Tottenham 1, Watford 1
Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Man United 1, Liverpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0
Southampton 0, Leicester 9
Man City 3, Aston Villa 0
Brighton 3, Everton 2
Watford 0, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 2, Chelsea 4
Newcastle (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1400 GMT
Arsenal (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1630 GMT
Liverpool (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT
Norwich (England) vs. Man United (England), 1630 GMT
Bournemouth (England) vs. Man United (England), 1230 GMT
Arsenal (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1500 GMT
Aston Villa (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1500 GMT
Brighton (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT
Man City (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT
Sheffield United (England) vs. Burnley (England), 1500 GMT
West Ham (England) vs. Newcastle (England), 1500 GMT
Watford (England) vs. Chelsea (England), 1730 GMT
Crystal Palace (England) vs. Leicester (England), 1400 GMT
Everton (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|14
|7
|6
|1
|26
|17
|27
|Preston
|14
|7
|4
|3
|27
|16
|25
|Leeds
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|8
|25
|Swansea
|14
|7
|4
|3
|18
|13
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|10
|24
|Fulham
|14
|6
|5
|3
|23
|14
|23
|Bristol City
|13
|6
|5
|2
|20
|17
|23
|QPR
|13
|7
|2
|4
|23
|23
|23
|Charlton
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|16
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|12
|22
|Birmingham
|14
|7
|1
|6
|14
|16
|22
|Hull
|14
|5
|4
|5
|20
|20
|19
|Brentford
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|11
|18
|Cardiff
|14
|4
|6
|4
|19
|20
|18
|Millwall
|14
|4
|6
|4
|16
|19
|18
|Derby
|14
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|Blackburn
|14
|4
|3
|7
|17
|21
|15
|Luton Town
|14
|4
|2
|8
|21
|25
|14
|Wigan
|13
|4
|2
|7
|10
|17
|14
|Huddersfield
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|21
|13
|Reading
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|19
|12
|Middlesbrough
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|17
|12
|Stoke
|14
|2
|2
|10
|13
|25
|8
|Barnsley
|14
|1
|5
|8
|12
|27
|8
___
Blackburn 2, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Swansea 1
Brentford 3, Millwall 2
Charlton 3, Derby 0
Hull 2, QPR 3
Leeds 1, Birmingham 0
Luton Town 3, Bristol City 0
Middlesbrough 0, West Brom 1
Reading 1, Preston 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 0
Wigan 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0
Millwall 2, Cardiff 2
QPR 2, Reading 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Stoke 0
Swansea 0, Brentford 3
Preston 1, Leeds 1
West Brom 2, Barnsley 2
Bristol City 2, Charlton 1
Derby 1, Wigan 0
Fulham 3, Luton Town 2
Huddersfield 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Hull 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 0
Birmingham 2, Luton Town 1
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Hull 2, Derby 0
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading ppd.
Preston 3, Blackburn 2
West Brom 2, Charlton 2
Swansea 1, Cardiff 0
Bristol City (England) vs. Wigan (England), 1330 GMT
QPR (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1945 GMT
Barnsley (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1945 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1230 GMT
Blackburn (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1500 GMT
Brentford (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT
Cardiff (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1500 GMT
Derby (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT
Fulham (England) vs. Hull (England), 1500 GMT
Leeds (England) vs. QPR (England), 1500 GMT
Luton Town (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT
Reading (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT
Charlton (England) vs. Preston (England), 1200 GMT
Stoke (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|14
|9
|3
|2
|24
|10
|30
|Wycombe
|15
|8
|6
|1
|24
|14
|30
|Peterborough
|15
|8
|4
|3
|36
|18
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|8
|2
|4
|26
|17
|26
|Oxford United
|15
|7
|4
|4
|32
|18
|25
|Coventry
|15
|6
|7
|2
|20
|18
|25
|Doncaster
|13
|6
|4
|3
|22
|14
|22
|Sunderland
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|16
|22
|Blackpool
|15
|5
|7
|3
|18
|16
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|18
|22
|Rotherham
|14
|6
|3
|5
|21
|13
|21
|Shrewsbury
|14
|5
|6
|3
|12
|14
|21
|Burton Albion
|13
|5
|4
|4
|16
|13
|19
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|25
|19
|Gillingham
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|17
|18
|Portsmouth
|13
|4
|5
|4
|15
|14
|17
|Lincoln
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|20
|17
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|3
|5
|7
|17
|26
|14
|Tranmere
|14
|3
|4
|7
|17
|27
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|4
|1
|10
|12
|22
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|3
|3
|9
|19
|25
|12
|Southend
|15
|1
|2
|12
|16
|43
|5
|Bolton
|12
|1
|4
|7
|5
|28
|-5
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 0
Bolton 1, Rochdale 3
Doncaster 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Fleetwood Town 4, Burton Albion 1
Gillingham 1, Peterborough 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Coventry 0
Rotherham 1, Oxford United 2
Wycombe 1, Sunderland 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 1, Wycombe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Bolton 2
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Portsmouth 1, Lincoln 0
Rochdale 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1
Southend 1, Doncaster 7
Sunderland 5, Tranmere 0
Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2
Peterborough 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Coventry 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Portsmouth 2
Burton Albion 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln vs. Bolton ppd.
Oxford United 3, Rochdale 0
Peterborough 2, Coventry 2
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 0
Southend 1, Ipswich 3
Tranmere vs. Doncaster ppd.
AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT
Blackpool (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1500 GMT
Bolton (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT
Coventry (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT
Doncaster (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1500 GMT
Gillingham (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1500 GMT
Rochdale (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1500 GMT
Sunderland (England) vs. Southend (England), 1500 GMT
Wycombe (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1500 GMT
Rochdale (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Crewe
|15
|9
|3
|3
|26
|17
|30
|Exeter
|16
|8
|5
|3
|23
|18
|29
|Cheltenham
|14
|8
|4
|2
|26
|12
|28
|Forest Green
|15
|8
|4
|3
|18
|9
|28
|Swindon
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|19
|27
|Bradford
|15
|8
|3
|4
|22
|15
|27
|Newport County
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|11
|27
|Northampton
|16
|7
|3
|6
|20
|16
|24
|Colchester
|16
|6
|5
|5
|19
|14
|23
|Plymouth
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|20
|23
|Port Vale
|16
|5
|7
|4
|21
|22
|22
|Salford
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19
|24
|21
|Cambridge United
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|16
|20
|Mansfield Town
|16
|5
|5
|6
|24
|22
|20
|Macclesfield
|15
|5
|5
|5
|16
|18
|20
|Leyton Orient
|16
|5
|5
|6
|24
|27
|20
|Crawley Town
|16
|5
|5
|6
|23
|27
|20
|Grimsby Town
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|20
|19
|Oldham
|16
|3
|6
|7
|16
|24
|15
|Carlisle
|16
|4
|3
|9
|16
|28
|15
|Walsall
|16
|4
|3
|9
|11
|23
|15
|Scunthorpe
|16
|3
|5
|8
|21
|25
|14
|Stevenage
|16
|2
|6
|8
|12
|21
|12
|Morecambe
|16
|2
|4
|10
|14
|29
|10
___
Bradford 2, Crawley Town 1
Cambridge United 4, Exeter 0
Colchester 0, Morecambe 1
Crewe 3, Swindon 1
Forest Green 2, Mansfield Town 2
Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 4
Newport County 2, Scunthorpe 1
Northampton 2, Salford 0
Oldham 0, Macclesfield 1
Plymouth 2, Carlisle 0
Port Vale 1, Stevenage 1
Walsall 1, Cheltenham 2
Bradford 1, Port Vale 2
Cambridge United 0, Grimsby Town