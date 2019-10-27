  1. Home
English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/10/27 22:02
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 9 8 1 0 21 7 25
Man City 10 7 1 2 32 9 22
Leicester 10 6 2 2 25 8 20
Chelsea 10 6 2 2 23 16 20
Arsenal 9 4 3 2 13 12 15
Crystal Palace 9 4 2 3 8 10 14
Sheffield United 10 3 4 3 9 8 13
Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 13 13 13
West Ham 10 3 4 3 12 14 13
Tottenham 9 3 3 3 15 13 12
Burnley 10 3 3 4 14 15 12
Brighton 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
Wolverhampton 9 2 5 2 12 12 11
Aston Villa 10 3 2 5 15 16 11
Man United 9 2 4 3 10 9 10
Everton 10 3 1 6 10 16 10
Newcastle 9 2 2 5 5 14 8
Southampton 10 2 2 6 9 25 8
Norwich 9 2 1 6 10 21 7
Watford 10 0 5 5 5 21 5

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

Everton 2, West Ham 0

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 0, Norwich 0

Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0

Leicester 2, Burnley 1

Tottenham 1, Watford 1

Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 1

Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2

Sunday, Oct. 20

Man United 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Oct. 21

Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, Oct. 25

Southampton 0, Leicester 9

Saturday, Oct. 26

Man City 3, Aston Villa 0

Brighton 3, Everton 2

Watford 0, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1

Burnley 2, Chelsea 4

Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1400 GMT

Arsenal (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1630 GMT

Liverpool (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT

Norwich (England) vs. Man United (England), 1630 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth (England) vs. Man United (England), 1230 GMT

Arsenal (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1500 GMT

Aston Villa (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1500 GMT

Brighton (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT

Man City (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT

Sheffield United (England) vs. Burnley (England), 1500 GMT

West Ham (England) vs. Newcastle (England), 1500 GMT

Watford (England) vs. Chelsea (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 3

Crystal Palace (England) vs. Leicester (England), 1400 GMT

Everton (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
West Brom 14 7 6 1 26 17 27
Preston 14 7 4 3 27 16 25
Leeds 14 7 4 3 17 8 25
Swansea 14 7 4 3 18 13 25
Sheffield Wednesday 14 7 3 4 18 10 24
Fulham 14 6 5 3 23 14 23
Bristol City 13 6 5 2 20 17 23
QPR 13 7 2 4 23 23 23
Charlton 14 6 4 4 21 16 22
Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 17 12 22
Birmingham 14 7 1 6 14 16 22
Hull 14 5 4 5 20 20 19
Brentford 13 5 3 5 15 11 18
Cardiff 14 4 6 4 19 20 18
Millwall 14 4 6 4 16 19 18
Derby 14 4 6 4 16 20 18
Blackburn 14 4 3 7 17 21 15
Luton Town 14 4 2 8 21 25 14
Wigan 13 4 2 7 10 17 14
Huddersfield 14 3 4 7 16 21 13
Reading 13 3 3 7 14 19 12
Middlesbrough 14 2 6 6 11 17 12
Stoke 14 2 2 10 13 25 8
Barnsley 14 1 5 8 12 27 8

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

Blackburn 2, Huddersfield 2

Barnsley 1, Swansea 1

Brentford 3, Millwall 2

Charlton 3, Derby 0

Hull 2, QPR 3

Leeds 1, Birmingham 0

Luton Town 3, Bristol City 0

Middlesbrough 0, West Brom 1

Reading 1, Preston 0

Stoke 2, Fulham 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Wigan 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Millwall 2, Cardiff 2

QPR 2, Reading 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Stoke 0

Swansea 0, Brentford 3

Preston 1, Leeds 1

West Brom 2, Barnsley 2

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Bristol City 2, Charlton 1

Derby 1, Wigan 0

Fulham 3, Luton Town 2

Huddersfield 0, Middlesbrough 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Hull 2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 0

Birmingham 2, Luton Town 1

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Hull 2, Derby 0

Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 0

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading ppd.

Preston 3, Blackburn 2

West Brom 2, Charlton 2

Sunday, Oct. 27

Swansea 1, Cardiff 0

Bristol City (England) vs. Wigan (England), 1330 GMT

Monday, Oct. 28

QPR (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1945 GMT

Friday, Nov. 1

Barnsley (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wigan (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1230 GMT

Blackburn (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1500 GMT

Brentford (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT

Cardiff (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1500 GMT

Derby (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT

Fulham (England) vs. Hull (England), 1500 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. QPR (England), 1500 GMT

Luton Town (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT

Reading (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 3

Charlton (England) vs. Preston (England), 1200 GMT

Monday, Nov. 4

Stoke (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ipswich 14 9 3 2 24 10 30
Wycombe 15 8 6 1 24 14 30
Peterborough 15 8 4 3 36 18 28
Fleetwood Town 14 8 2 4 26 17 26
Oxford United 15 7 4 4 32 18 25
Coventry 15 6 7 2 20 18 25
Doncaster 13 6 4 3 22 14 22
Sunderland 14 6 4 4 21 16 22
Blackpool 15 5 7 3 18 16 22
Bristol Rovers 15 6 4 5 17 18 22
Rotherham 14 6 3 5 21 13 21
Shrewsbury 14 5 6 3 12 14 21
Burton Albion 13 5 4 4 16 13 19
Rochdale 15 5 4 6 19 25 19
Gillingham 15 4 6 5 20 17 18
Portsmouth 13 4 5 4 15 14 17
Lincoln 15 5 2 8 17 20 17
Accrington Stanley 15 3 5 7 17 26 14
Tranmere 14 3 4 7 17 27 13
Milton Keynes Dons 15 4 1 10 12 22 13
AFC Wimbledon 15 3 3 9 19 25 12
Southend 15 1 2 12 16 43 5
Bolton 12 1 4 7 5 28 -5

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 0

Bolton 1, Rochdale 3

Doncaster 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Fleetwood Town 4, Burton Albion 1

Gillingham 1, Peterborough 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Coventry 0

Rotherham 1, Oxford United 2

Wycombe 1, Sunderland 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Blackpool 1, Wycombe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Bolton 2

Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Portsmouth 1, Lincoln 0

Rochdale 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1

Southend 1, Doncaster 7

Sunderland 5, Tranmere 0

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2

Peterborough 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Coventry 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Saturday, Oct. 26

Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Portsmouth 2

Burton Albion 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Lincoln vs. Bolton ppd.

Oxford United 3, Rochdale 0

Peterborough 2, Coventry 2

Rotherham 0, Wycombe 1

Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 0

Southend 1, Ipswich 3

Tranmere vs. Doncaster ppd.

Saturday, Nov. 2

AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT

Blackpool (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1500 GMT

Bolton (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT

Coventry (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT

Doncaster (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1500 GMT

Gillingham (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT

Portsmouth (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1500 GMT

Rochdale (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1500 GMT

Sunderland (England) vs. Southend (England), 1500 GMT

Wycombe (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Rochdale (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT

Portsmouth (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Crewe 15 9 3 3 26 17 30
Exeter 16 8 5 3 23 18 29
Cheltenham 14 8 4 2 26 12 28
Forest Green 15 8 4 3 18 9 28
Swindon 16 8 3 5 26 19 27
Bradford 15 8 3 4 22 15 27
Newport County 15 7 6 2 16 11 27
Northampton 16 7 3 6 20 16 24
Colchester 16 6 5 5 19 14 23
Plymouth 16 6 5 5 24 20 23
Port Vale 16 5 7 4 21 22 22
Salford 16 5 6 5 19 24 21
Cambridge United 16 5 5 6 20 16 20
Mansfield Town 16 5 5 6 24 22 20
Macclesfield 15 5 5 5 16 18 20
Leyton Orient 16 5 5 6 24 27 20
Crawley Town 16 5 5 6 23 27 20
Grimsby Town 15 5 4 6 20 20 19
Oldham 16 3 6 7 16 24 15
Carlisle 16 4 3 9 16 28 15
Walsall 16 4 3 9 11 23 15
Scunthorpe 16 3 5 8 21 25 14
Stevenage 16 2 6 8 12 21 12
Morecambe 16 2 4 10 14 29 10

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

Bradford 2, Crawley Town 1

Cambridge United 4, Exeter 0

Colchester 0, Morecambe 1

Crewe 3, Swindon 1

Forest Green 2, Mansfield Town 2

Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 4

Newport County 2, Scunthorpe 1

Northampton 2, Salford 0

Oldham 0, Macclesfield 1

Plymouth 2, Carlisle 0

Port Vale 1, Stevenage 1

Walsall 1, Cheltenham 2

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Bradford 1, Port Vale 2

Cambridge United 0, Grimsby Town