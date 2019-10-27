Anti-government protesters form a human chain as a symbol of unity, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, on the Mediterranean wate
Tourists from Denmark stand in front of a shop that was damaged by anti-government protesters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The campaign
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Leban
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Leban
A protesting family makes a placard thats reads, "All means all" referring to all Lebanese politicians, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese g
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Leban
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Leban
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Leban
Anti-government protesters chant slogans against the Lebanese government, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Recent weeks h
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese have formed a human chain along highways and coastal roads that link Beirut with other cities in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.
The protesters joined hands Sunday along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south in a show of unity while nationwide protests enter their 11th day. Demonstrators have rejected government economic reform proposals, saying they want a government and political system change.
Marcel Karkour, a mother who took part with her two children, said she wants a more "beautiful" Lebanon for the future of her family.
The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have united the demonstrators against a political system that dates back to the civil war.