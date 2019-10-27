TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The second stage of a project to renovate houses in the “Generals’ Village,” listed as Hsinchu City’s historic buildings, has been underway, according to a CNA report on Sunday (Oct. 27).

Hsinchu City Government issued a press release on Sunday, stating that Jin Cheng Xin Village (金城新村), which is also called the Generals’ Village, was built in 1958 by the government, according to the report. The military dependents’ village housed 89 households consisting of generals and their dependents.

With the passage of time, the village has faced the fate of being dismantled and removed. Since taking office, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) has pushed to preserve the remaining 15 houses in the village by first listing them as historic buildings and then repairing them, the report said.

The city government said that three houses restored in the first stage of the “Generals’ Village” project were opened at the end of June. Assisted with many creative artifact fairs and cultural activities, the location, now occupied by restaurants and a floriculture classroom, is visited by many tourists on weekends and holidays, according to the report.

Hsinchu City Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Huang Ching-hui (黃竫蕙) said in the press release that the city has secured an additional budget of NT$178 million (about US$5.75 million) for the project and will begin the second stage of renovating the 12 houses and improving their surroundings..

With a budget of NT$66 million for the first stage, the “Generals’ Village” project is the largest historic building renovation ever in the history of the city, according to the report.

(CNA photo)