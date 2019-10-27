FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies,
Priest Nguyen Duc Vinh leads a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The attendees pr
Priest Nguyen Duc Vinh prays as he leads a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The
A woman wearing a white head band, traditionally worn by relatives of a deceased person during the funeral in Vietnam to show sign of mourning, attend
Vo Ngoc Chuyen, brother of Vo Ngoc Nam, speaks to media at his home in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Chuyen's f
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex, England after the bodies of 3
In a photo released by the family of Nguyen Dinh Luong shows Nguyen, 20, posing for a selfie in this undated photo. Luong's family fears that he may b
Nguyen Dinh Hai holds an ID photo of his younger brother Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, at his home on Oct. 26, 2019, in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, V
Shipping containers are moved and stacked as they are prepared load onto a ship at the Port of Zeebrugge, in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 24, 20
Shipping containers are stacked and ready to load onto a ship at the Port of Zeebrugge, in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. British police
LONDON (AP) — British police say three suspects who were arrested in the deaths of 39 people hidden in a shipping container have been released on bail.
Police in southeastern England said Sunday that a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman — both from the northern English town of Warrington— and a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland have been released after being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.
The bodies were found early Wednesday in an industrial park in southeastern England.
Essex Police on Saturday charged the driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration money laundering. He is to appear in court Monday.