TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The attending physician at National Taiwan University Hospital's Department of Dermatology, Chiu Pin-chi (邱品齊), wrote on his Facebook page on Oct. 22 that there is no need to use bath sponges during baths and showers, as their use may result in more pros than cons.

According to Dr. Chiu, one reason sponges are problematic is that they are difficult to clean thoroughly. Additionally, when left in the bathroom, they can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria.

As sponges can dry out the skin, Chiu cautioned that excessive use can lead to itchiness, sensitivity, and even rashes. He claimed that using one's hands to lather on soap while bathing is sufficient.

In an interview with ETtoday, Chiu said the recent change in weather has seen more people going to the doctor, as the dry season can contribute to itchy skin. If a patient scrubs their skin with a sponge, that will only worsen their condition, he added.