  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Girl grabs ‘ghost’ and runs out of haunted house

A student was so scared she mistook ‘ghost’ for her friend and abandoned her to Halloween horrors

  176
By Alex Wu , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/27 17:33
(SET News from Weibo photo)

(SET News from Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) －Leaked security camera footage showing two university students visiting a haunted house in China’s Chongqing appears to show a young woman getting so scared that she grabs a “ghost” and runs out of the house, according to a SET news report.

The university student reportedly screamed at the top of her lungs and grabbed what she thought was her friend’s hand to pull her out of the haunted house. However, it turned out that she mistakenly took the hand of a haunted house employee who was pretending to be a ghost and had jumped in front of her.

She then ran out of the haunted house with the “ghost” in tow, but left her baffled friend in the dark all alone. In the video, her friend is seen attempting to walk back the way she came.

(SET News from Weibo photo)

The video picked up a lot of “lols” and online comments. One comment said: “Hahaha. I really want to see her facial expression when she turned back.” Another said: “Both the ghost and the friend are perplexed,” and “that ghost was actually willing to run along,” SET News quoted commentators as saying.
haunted house
Chongqing
ghost house

RELATED ARTICLES

Minxiong Ghost House ranked No.1 scariest haunted house in Taiwan
Minxiong Ghost House ranked No.1 scariest haunted house in Taiwan
2019/08/15 18:21
Taipei's 45-year-old Chien Hung Bookstore will close down
Taipei's 45-year-old Chien Hung Bookstore will close down
2019/05/03 17:54
Spicy pepper challenge in Chongqing, China
Spicy pepper challenge in Chongqing, China
2018/07/08 11:19
Former Chinese communist star pleads guilty to corruption charges
Former Chinese communist star pleads guilty to corruption charges
2018/04/12 14:25
Former prominent Chinese official, Sun Zhengcai, charged with bribery
Former prominent Chinese official, Sun Zhengcai, charged with bribery
2018/02/14 19:59