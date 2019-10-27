TAIPEI (Taiwan News) －Leaked security camera footage showing two university students visiting a haunted house in China’s Chongqing appears to show a young woman getting so scared that she grabs a “ghost” and runs out of the house, according to a SET news report.

The university student reportedly screamed at the top of her lungs and grabbed what she thought was her friend’s hand to pull her out of the haunted house. However, it turned out that she mistakenly took the hand of a haunted house employee who was pretending to be a ghost and had jumped in front of her.

She then ran out of the haunted house with the “ghost” in tow, but left her baffled friend in the dark all alone. In the video, her friend is seen attempting to walk back the way she came.

(SET News from Weibo photo)

The video picked up a lot of “lols” and online comments. One comment said: “Hahaha. I really want to see her facial expression when she turned back.” Another said: “Both the ghost and the friend are perplexed,” and “that ghost was actually willing to run along,” SET News quoted commentators as saying.