TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The White House announced late Saturday (Oct. 26) in Washington that U.S. President Donald Trump will make an important announcement on Sunday morning.

White House press secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed that the U.S. president will give an important talk at 9 a.m. EST (9 p.m. on Sunday Taipei time), CNA reported.

As Gidley did not provide further details, it is currently unknown what subjects Trump will talk about.

Earlier on Saturday Trump tweeted, “Something very big has just happened!”

Trump has been facing an impeachment inquiry launched this month by House Democrats who assert that Trump demand that Ukraine’s new president investigate potential 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden and his son in exchange for foreign aid amounts to a “quid pro quo.”

Trump has also been under fire from politicians on both sides of the aisle for his decision to pull U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, which is seen as a silent consent to allow U.S.-allied Kurds to be attacked by Turkey.

Other reports following Trump's tweet indicate that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been apprehended or killed in a raid carried out by U.S. forces in northern Syria.