TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Director of the Taichung City Fruit and Vegetable Market (台中市果菜公司) and Chair of the Taichung Regional Farmers Association, Lai Hsi-Song (賴溪松) died due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident after his car crashed into an electricity pole on Saturday (Oct. 27) afternoon.

The accident reportedly happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sec. 6 of Dongguan Rd. (東關路) in Taichung’s Dongshi District (東勢區) as Lai was returning from a visit to a local orchard. The collision, which knocked out an electrical breaker box, reportedly caused power outages at over 400 nearby residences and businesses.

Lai was reportedly sitting in the back seat of the sedan, and he was wearing a seatbelt.

Lai was alive but unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. According to UDN, Lai rsuffered serious internal bleeding because of the seatbelt he was wearing and the force of impact in the car crash. Lai was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. in the evening.

The mayor of Taichung, Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), made a statement on Sunday (Oct. 27), expressing her sadness at the news and giving her condolences to Lai’s family and friends, reports UDN. “Taichung’s agriculture sector has suffered an incredible loss, and I am deeply saddened by the loss of a great friend,” said the mayor.

Lu said that Lai was a respected chairman and an honest leader that was devoted to promoting agriculture and improving the lives of Taichung residents. Lu expressed her gratitude for Lai’s contributions to the city on behalf of the local government and all of Taichung’s farmers and agricultural associations.

Reports indicate that neither Lai nor the driver, who was not seriously injured in the accident, had been drinking before the crash. However, in order to determine the cause of the accident, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office will conduct a thorough investigation, reports UDN.



Lai Hsi-Song (CNA file photo)