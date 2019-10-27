Fuel prices in Taiwan to rise this week

Taiwan's two major fuel suppliers announced price hikes for this week Sunday, citing an increase in international crude oil prices amid easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and a decrease in U.S. crude inventories.
State-run oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan said the price of its gasoline and diesel will increase by NT$0.1 (US$0.003) per liter, beginning midnight Sunday.
Following the adjustments, retail prices at CPC gas stations will be NT$26.4 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$27.9 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$29.9 per liter for 98 unleaded and NT$24.2 per liter for super diesel.
CPC said that international crude oil prices have risen, in part due to the U.S. and China being close to finalizing the first stage of a trade agreement.
CPC adjusts its fuel prices weekly based on changes in crude oil prices calculated using a weighted oil price formula composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.
Based on that formula, the price of crude rose US$0.84 over the past week to US$60.24 per barrel, the company said.
Meanwhile, CPC's main competitor, privately-owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC), announced identical fuel price hikes, to take effect at 1 a.m. Monday.
Privately run FPCC said prices at its gas stations will be NT$26.4 per liter for 92 unleaded, NT$27.8 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$29.9 per liter for 98 unleaded and NT$24.0 per liter for super diesel.
