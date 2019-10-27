  1. Home
  2. World

Uruguayans vote for president with eyes on likely runoff

By LEONARDO HABERKORN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/27 12:03
Uruguay's presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, left, and his running-mate Graciela Villar, of the ruling party Broad Front, attend their closing

Uruguay's presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, left, and his running-mate Graciela Villar, of the ruling party Broad Front, attend their closing

Presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, of the ruling party Broad Front, speaks to supporters during his closing campaign rally in Montevideo, Urugu

Presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, of the ruling party Broad Front, speaks to supporters during his closing campaign rally in Montevideo, Urugu

A boat flies a flag from Uruguay's ruling party Broad Front as it navigates off the coast before a closing campaign rally for presidential frontrunner

A boat flies a flag from Uruguay's ruling party Broad Front as it navigates off the coast before a closing campaign rally for presidential frontrunner

A supporter of presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, of the ruling party Broad Front, cheers during his closing campaign rally in Montevideo, Urug

A supporter of presidential frontrunner Daniel Martinez, of the ruling party Broad Front, cheers during his closing campaign rally in Montevideo, Urug

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Fifteen years of leftist rule hangs in the balance as Uruguay faces a tight presidential election that is likely to head to a runoff vote.

The left-leaning Broad Front coalition has governed the small South American nation since 2005 and its achievements include laws to approve gay marriage and the creation of the world's first national marketplace for legal marijuana.

But opponents have capitalized on growing disenchantment with the government over slowing economic growth and rising insecurity.

Polls give the Broad Front's Daniel Martínez, the socialist former mayor of Montevideo, an edge over his strongest rival, Luis Lacalle Pou, a centrist former lawmaker from the National Party. But neither is expected to get the 50% plus one vote needed to win outright and avoid a runoff in November.