All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 12 9 2 1 19 42 30 5-0-0 4-2-1 3-0-0 Washington 13 8 2 3 19 50 43 2-1-2 6-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 10 7 1 2 16 29 20 4-0-1 3-1-1 1-0-2 Carolina 11 7 3 1 15 37 29 4-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 10 7 3 0 14 29 24 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 12 7 5 0 14 39 30 4-3-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Toronto 13 6 5 2 14 46 45 4-2-2 2-3-0 3-3-1 Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 34 32 2-1-1 3-2-1 4-2-0 Florida 10 4 2 4 12 35 39 2-1-1 2-1-3 1-1-1 Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36 3-3-0 2-1-2 2-2-1 Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39 3-2-1 2-2-1 2-2-1 Philadelphia 9 5 3 1 11 32 26 4-1-0 1-2-1 2-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36 2-2-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 Detroit 11 3 8 0 6 23 40 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Ottawa 10 2 7 1 5 24 35 2-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 11 8 2 1 17 35 27 5-0-0 3-2-1 2-0-0 Colorado 11 8 2 1 17 44 30 4-1-0 4-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 11 7 3 1 15 45 34 5-1-1 2-2-0 2-0-0 Anaheim 12 7 5 0 14 30 26 4-1-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 Vegas 12 7 5 0 14 37 34 3-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 35 25 3-0-1 3-3-0 1-2-0 Arizona 10 6 3 1 13 31 22 3-1-0 3-2-1 1-1-0 St. Louis 11 5 3 3 13 32 35 3-1-2 2-2-1 2-0-0 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 35 37 4-1-1 2-4-0 2-3-1 Winnipeg 11 5 6 0 10 30 36 2-4-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 San Jose 11 4 6 1 9 29 38 2-2-0 2-4-1 1-3-0 Dallas 13 4 8 1 9 25 36 2-3-1 2-5-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 11 4 7 0 8 30 44 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Minnesota 11 4 7 0 8 26 37 3-1-0 1-6-0 0-4-0 Chicago 9 2 5 2 6 20 30 2-3-2 0-2-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2, Detroit 0

Washington 6, Vancouver 5, SO

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 2

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.