TOKYO (AP) — Nobuhiko Obayashi has terminal lung cancer, but his confrontation with death began so long ago it has characterized his decades of filmmaking.

The filmmaker being honored at the Tokyo Film Festival opening Monday has stayed true to his message about the horrors of war through more than 40 movies and thousands of TV shows, commercials and other video.

He told The Associated Press he believes in the power of movies, saying, "Movies are not weak. Movies express freedom."

The works reflect that he grew up during World War II years remembered for Japan's aggression and atrocities against its neighbors but also a period during which Japanese people suffered hunger, abuse and mass death.