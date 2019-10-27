SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points, powering the Utah Jazz to a 113-81 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 15 points, while Mike Conley chipped in 12 points and eight assists. Georges Niang added 12 points off the bench. Utah shot 48.6% from 3-point range.

Dwayne Dedmon scored 11 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 10 for the Kings, who failed to overcome 37% shooting from the field.

The teams combined for 39 turnovers.

Sacramento coach Luke Walton pulled all of his starters at once with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter after the Kings fell behind by 32 points. Only Dwayne Dedmon returned in the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who missed a game due to an ankle injury, was a game-time decision. Once he hit the court, he wasted no time torching Sacramento's defense. He scored three straight baskets to ignite a 16-2 run in the first quarter. He punctuated the run with his first 3-point basket, giving the Jazz an 18-8 lead.

Sacramento cut the deficit to five points on four occasions during the quarter — the final time on Nemanja Bjelica's layup that made it 28-23. The Jazz offense smothered the Kings after that and steadily pulled away.

Jeff Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Utah's lead to 46-33 early in the second quarter and the Jazz maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Jazz used a 19-2 run, spanning the second and third quarters, to take a 75-43 lead. Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell, and Conley all hit 3-pointers to fuel the run, which prompted Walton to sub out his entire starting lineup.

TIP INS

Kings: De'Aaron Fox finished with five assists in 20 minutes. . Bogdanovic's turnaround bank shot with 5.5 seconds left in the second quarter was waved off at halftime after being ruled a shot-clock violation. ... Sacramento forced 21 turnovers.

Jazz: Conley was 5 of 11 from the field after totaling just four field goals in his first two games. ... Georges Niang is averaging 12.0 points in his last two games after going scoreless in the season opener. ... The Jazz finished with a 12-4 edge in fastbreak points. ... Utah finished with a 43-30 advantage in rebounds

UP NEXT

Kings: At Denver on Monday.

Jazz: At Phoenix on Monday.

