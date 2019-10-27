TAIPEI (Taiwan News) － Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) is set to visit Rome, Italy and the Vatican on Monday (Oct. 28), and then proceed to London the following day, marking his seventh overseas visit since leaving office in May 2016.

Ma will visit Rome to attend the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs Executive Fellows’ meeting. He will offer advice on the school’s development plans, CNA reported, after being appointed as an executive fellow last year.

Ma will then attend a forum in the U.K. with scholars and graduate students from the University of Notre Dame’s London Global Gateway. He will also meet University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Louise Richardson and deliver a speech on the topic, “Cross-Strait Relations at a Crossroad” at the Oxford Union Society, said the Office of Ma Ying-jeou.

The Oxford Union Society, established in 1923, is a prominent debating society, at which many renowned individuals have spoken.