All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 12 9 2 1 19 42 30 Boston 10 7 1 2 16 29 20 Toronto 13 6 5 2 14 46 45 Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 34 32 Florida 10 4 2 4 12 35 39 Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36 Detroit 11 3 8 0 6 23 40 Ottawa 10 2 7 1 5 24 35 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 13 8 2 3 19 50 43 Carolina 11 7 3 1 15 37 29 N.Y. Islanders 10 7 3 0 14 29 24 Pittsburgh 11 6 5 0 12 36 30 Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39 Philadelphia 9 5 3 1 11 32 26 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 10 8 1 1 17 42 25 Nashville 11 7 3 1 15 45 34 St. Louis 11 5 3 3 13 32 35 Winnipeg 11 5 6 0 10 30 36 Dallas 12 4 7 1 9 25 33 Minnesota 11 4 7 0 8 26 37 Chicago 9 2 5 2 6 20 30 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 8 2 1 17 35 27 Vegas 12 7 5 0 14 37 34 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 35 25 Arizona 10 6 3 1 13 31 22 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 35 37 Anaheim 11 6 5 0 12 25 24 San Jose 11 4 6 1 9 29 38 Los Angeles 11 4 7 0 8 30 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2, Detroit 0

Washington 6, Vancouver 5, SO

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.