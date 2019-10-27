DETROIT (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 29 points against his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Al Horford added 23 points and Ben Simmons had 13 points and 10 assists to help the 76ers improve to 2-0. Philadelphia had 30 assists to Detroit's 19.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 31 points in 27 minutes, but the Pistons missed 15 free throws in a game that was close until the closing moments. Andre Drummond had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Detroit's second straight loss.

Both teams were missing marquee big men — Joel Embiid was out with a sprained ankle for the 76ers, while Blake Griffin's season won't start for Detroit until November because of knee and hamstring soreness. Detroit also played without Reggie Jackson because of a back injury.

Drummond had a chance to tie it in the final five minutes, but Kyle O'Quinn blocked his layup and Simmons scored at the other end before Drummond got off the floor. That gave the 76ers a 101-97 lead with 4:37 to play and forced coach Dwane Casey into a timeout.

After a Pistons miss, Horford hit a 3-pointer, then made it 107-97 with a three-point play after a Detroit turnover.

Horford added two more baskets as the Sixers closed out the game.

TIP INS

76ers: Horford scored 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. ... Harris, a fan favorite during his time in Detroit, playfully waved to the crowd after one of his 3-pointers.

Pistons: Casey challenged a second-quarter foul on Drummond. The call was upheld, costing Detroit a timeout. ... Markieff Morris had 14 points and Luke Kennard combined for 26 points in the first half, but only seven in the second half.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Pistons Host Indiana on Monday night.

