WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Christian Pulisic hadn't scored for Chelsea until he seized his chance with a hat trick against Burnley in his first English Premier League start since August, extending their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 720 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-WALES-SOUTH AFRICA

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Wales bids to reach its first Rugby World Cup final. But it must go through two-time champion South Africa. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Kickoff at 0900 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Because Barcelona and Real Madrid couldn't play their clásico due to a big separatist rally in the Catalan capital, Atlético Madrid benefited by beating Athletic Bilbao to move to the top of the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 490 words.

— With:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Juventus held to 1-1 at Serie A struggler Lecce. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Lewandowski record as Bayern moves top in Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 510 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MEXICAN GP

MEXICO CITY — Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been knocked from the pole position to fourth for the Mexican Grand Prix after race stewards determined he drove at unsafe speeds after Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas crashed late in qualifying. The change will put Ferrari 1-2 with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. By Jim Vertuno. SENT:

TEN--SWISS INDOORS

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer delights his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Swiss Indoors semifinals. SENT: 370 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-ENGLAND-UNDERHILL

YOKOHAMA, Japan — It was a statement tackle, the kind of crunching hit that leaves spectators gasping and gives teammates energy. That it took down New Zealand's leader made it all the more significant. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.