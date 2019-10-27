  1. Home
  2. World

USL Championship Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/27 06:29
Times EDT
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2

Sacramento at Reno, 8:30

Austin at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.