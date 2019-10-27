  1. Home
Thousands celebrate the 30th Johannesburg Pride parade

By  Associated Press
2019/10/27 00:24
A man holds up a banner during Gay Pride in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took part in this 30th edition of

People on a bus participate in the Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th edition of

The legs of costumed people participating in the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in

A reveler strikes a pose during Gay Pride in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took part in this 30th edition of

An aerial view of revelers taking part int the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took

A person inspects t-shirts during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th e

A man posses for a photograph during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took part i

A couple exchange glances during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th ed

People marching during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took part in this 30th ed

Revelers stop to take a selfie and rest during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part

People in bright costumes during the annual Gay Pride costumes in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people took part in

A costumed reveler during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th edition o

A man dressed in carnival costume participates in the Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in th

Two men take a selfie in front of a rainbow painted car during Gay Pride in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands of people to

People dancing during in the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th edition of

A couple embrace during the annual Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th edition of

A costumed reveler takes a drink during the Gay Pride event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in this 30th ed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of revelers packed the streets on Saturday to celebrate the 30th annual Johannesburg Pride parade in South Africa's economic capital.

They marched through the Sandton business district, dancing and singing. "We exist," one sign said. "It's not a phase," a T-shirt read.

South Africa was the first African country, and the fifth in the world, to legalize same-sex marriage and allow adoption by same-sex couples. The country's constitution specifically protects the rights of LGBT people.