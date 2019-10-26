  1. Home
'It's a fine target': Census bureau to fight misinformation

By AMANDA SEITZ and RACHEL LERMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/26 21:49
FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump adminis

FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file photo, demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court as the justices finish the term with key decisions on gerrymanderi

CHICAGO (AP) — Census officials are preparing to battle the spread of fake news by internet trolls and foreign powers for the first time in the count's 230-year history.

The stakes are huge. Who participates in the 2020 census count could influence how U.S. congressional seats and billions of federal tax dollars to educate children, help low-income families and pave new roads are divvied up.

"It's a fine target," former U.S. Census Bureau director John Thompson said of the form, which is sent every decade to households in America to count the population. "If you want to disrupt a democracy, you can certainly go about it by disrupting a census."

Facebook and Twitter said they will use a mix of people and artificial intelligence to spot, review and remove troublesome posts.