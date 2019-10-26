DO THANH, Vietnam (AP) — Residents of the rural village of Do Thanh in central Vietnam say they fear their family members could be among the dozens of people found dead in the back of a truck in England.

The mother and a sister of Bui Thi Nhung cried Saturday as they set up an altar with incense and a photo of the missing 19-year-old where family and friends can pray.

One of Nhung's relatives, who was visiting the missing teen's despaired mother, said Nhung paid an agent over $10,000 with the hope of entering the U.K. to work as a nail technician.

British police initially said they believed the 39 victims found in the container truck Wednesday in southeastern England were Chinese, but later acknowledged that it was a "developing picture."